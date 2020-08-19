Live
India’s COVID Tally at 27.67 L; 3.17 Cr Samples Tested Till Date
With spike of 64,531 cases in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 tally in the country on Wednesday, 19 August, rose to 27,67,274 including 6,76,514 active cases, 20,37,871 discharged/migrated and 52,889 deaths.
- Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday tweeted saying that India is negotiating with 13 more countries to establish air travel arrangements
- The Centre has permitted foreign journalists having valid visas to enter India along with their dependents
- Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday said that despite sustained level of daily tests, the positivity figure for COVID-19 has come down from 10.03% to 7.72%
3.17 Crore Samples Tested in India Till Date: ICMR
The total number of samples tested up to 18 August is 3,17,42,782 including 8,01,518 samples tested yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
