63,490 New COVID Cases Push India’s Tally to 25.89 L; 49,980 Dead
India on Sunday, 16 August, reported 63,490 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 25,89,682. Meanwhile, the death toll increased by 944 to 49,980.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 6,77,444 active cases across the country, while 18,62,258 patients have been discharged.
- No idol immersion will take place at public places, and large congregations and community celebrations will also not be allowed on Ganesh Chaturthi this year
- The government of Manipur on Saturday extended complete lockdown in the state till 31 August
- Globally, over 21.4 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded so far, with the death toll being more than 7,71,000
Case Fatality Rate Drops to 1.93%, Recovery Rate Nears 72%: Health Ministry
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined to 1.93 percent, while the recovery rate has reached close to 72 percent, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.
No Idol Immersion at Public Places in Delhi on Ganesh Chaturthi This Year
No idol immersion will take place at public places, and large congregations and community celebrations will also not be allowed on Ganesh Chaturthi in the national capital this year, a Delhi Pollution Control Committee official was quoted by PTI as saying on Sunday.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has also issued instructions to district magistrates ahead of the festivals in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, ANI reported. In addition to the restrictions on Ganesh Chaturthi, no permission will be granted for procession during Muharram.
