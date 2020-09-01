69,921 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 36.9 L; 65,288 Deaths
India on Tuesday, 1 September, reported 69,921 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 36,91,167. The death toll increased by 819 to 65,288.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 7,85,996 active cases across the country, while 28,39,882 patients have been discharged, and one had migrated.
- Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi, who’s admitted to the hospital for COVID-19, had a sudden fall in oxygen saturation level on Monday, state Health Minister Himanta Sarma said
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah was on Monday discharged from AIIMS, Delhi, where he had been admitted for post-COVID care
Former Assam CM Has Sudden Fall in Oxygen Saturation Level
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi, who's admitted to the hospital for COVID-19, had a sudden fall in oxygen saturation level late on Monday, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
"The team of doctors supervising his health immediately decided to give 1 unit of plasma with 2 lits of oxygen on Mask. O2 saturation now is maintained between 96 to 97% [sic]," Sarma tweeted.
