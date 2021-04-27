COVID-19 Surge: Australia Bans Flights From India Till 15 May
Catch all live updates of the COVID-19 pandemic here.
Amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in India, Australia has banned passenger flights from India until 15 May. India on Tuesday, 27 April, reported 3,23,144 fresh COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours.
As many as 2,771 COVID fatalities and 2,51,827 discharges were recorded, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total case tally has now reached 1,76,36,307 with 28,82,204 active patients and 1,97,894 deaths. The total number of recoveries, meanwhile, stands at 1,45,56,209.
A shipment of vital medical supplies from the United Kingdom, including 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators, arrived in India earlier on Tuesday.
- India on Monday recorded over to 3.52 lakh new COVID-19 cases
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced a lockdown in the national capital till 5 am on 3 May
- Maharashtra State Minister Nawab Malik said that the state government will provide vaccines for free to the citizens
- Gurdwara Sri Hemkund Sahib Management Trust has postponed Hemkund Sahib Yatra which was to start from 10 May
- Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has announced that the entire state will go for a full lockdown for two weeks starting from the night of 27 April
- Meanwhile, CM Arvind Kejriwal has said that the Delhi government has decided to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above 18 years of age
Govt Imports 20 Cryogenic Oxygen Tankers, Allocates to States
To address shortage of oxygen tankers in the country, the Union Government has imported 20 cryogenic tankers of 10 MT and 20 MT capacity and allocated them to states, the Centre said on Tuesday.
Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Receives Two Tonnes Of Liquid Oxygen
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday received two tonnes of liquid medical oxygen. The official asserted that they are in a “better situation” as compared to "the last few days" when the hospital in central Delhi faced a crisis due to a severe shortage of life-saving gas.
Australia Bans Passengers Flights From India Till 15 May
Amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in India, Australia has banned passenger flights from India until 15 May, reports AFP.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
11:30 AM, 27 AprDelhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Receives Two Tonnes Of Liquid Oxygen
10:38 AM, 27 AprAustralia Bans Passengers Flights From India Till 15 May
09:53 AM, 27 AprFirst Shipment Of UK COVID Aid Arrives In India
09:45 AM, 27 AprIndia Sees Spike of 3.23 Lakh Fresh COVID-19 Cases
09:23 AM, 27 AprFirst Oxygen Express Reaches Delhi With 70 Tonnes of Gas