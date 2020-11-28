India’s COVID Tally Rises to 93.51 Lakh, Death Toll at 1.36 Lakh

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 13,086,367 and 264,842, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place globally in terms of cases.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (6,238,350), France (2,248,209), Russia (2,196,691), Spain (1,628,208), the UK (1,593,248), Italy (1,538,217), Argentina (1,407,277), Colombia (1,290,510), Mexico (1,078,594) and Germany (1,027,327), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 171,974.