‘People Didn’t Follow Rules’: Lockdown in Pune from 13-23 July

Pune will be under complete lockdown from 13-23 July in the wake of rising cases of COVID-19, authorities said on Friday, 10 July, even as Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that such decisions have to be take when people “don’t follow rules”.
The lockdown will be in two phases, as reported by ANI quoting Shekhar Gaikwad, Commissioner, Pune Municipal Commission.
“From 13-23 July there will be lockdown in the city. It’ will be in two phases - first between 13 to 18 July when only medical shops, dairies and hospitals will be allowed to remain open. Newspapers will also be allowed,” Gaikwad said.
“In the second phase, between 18-23 July, medical stores, dairies, hospitals and essential services will be allowed to remain open,” he added.
The lockdown will also be implemented in Pimpri-Chinchwad and parts of rural Pune, ANI reported quoting Pune Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar.
Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram said that twenty-two villages have been identified in rural parts of Pune district where this lockdown will be implemented.
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Friday while speaking to the media said that such measures need to be taken when people “don’t follow rules” and the citizens must stock essentials in the next two days.
“You take example of England. They have also imposed lockdown again. Sometimes when people don't follow rules, some decisions like this (lockdown) have to be taken. We implemented lockdown in Thane as well. When cases increase at some places, such decision are to be taken,” he said, as quoted by ANI.
“People must purchase essentials within the next two days because after that only essential services will be open. If we have to break the chain then we must ensure that there no contact among people,” he added.
Pune is the second worst-hit district in Maharashtra after Mumbai. The total number of cases in Maharashtra rose to 2,30,599 on Friday as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
(With inputs from ANI.)
