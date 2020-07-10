‘People Didn’t Follow Rules’: Lockdown in Pune from 13-23 July

“You take example of England. They have also imposed lockdown again. Sometimes when people don't follow rules, some decisions like this (lockdown) have to be taken. We implemented lockdown in Thane as well. When cases increase at some places, such decision are to be taken,” he said, as quoted by ANI.

“People must purchase essentials within the next two days because after that only essential services will be open. If we have to break the chain then we must ensure that there no contact among people,” he added.

Pune is the second worst-hit district in Maharashtra after Mumbai. The total number of cases in Maharashtra rose to 2,30,599 on Friday as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.