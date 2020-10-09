70,496 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 69 L; 1,06,490 Deaths
The number of active cases in India has fallen below the 9 lakh-mark.
India on Friday, 9 October, reported 70,496 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 69,06,152. The death toll increased by 964 to 1,06,490.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 8,93,592 active cases across the country, while 59,06,069 patients have been discharged, and one had earlier migrated.
Earlier on Friday, the Health Ministry had pointed out that new recoveries in India have exceeded the new cases for three continuous weeks. "The new cases during these three weeks have displayed a steady trend of decline," it said.
India's recovery rate currently stands at 85.52 percent, with 78,365 recoveries reported on Friday.
Globally, over 36.4 million million coronavirus cases have reported till now, with the death toll standing at over 10,60,000. The US is the worst-affected country both in terms of the number of cases and deaths. India is the second worst-affected in terms of the number of infections, and third in terms of the death toll.
