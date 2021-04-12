India Sees Record High of 1,68,912 Fresh COVID Cases, 904 Deaths

India on Monday, 12 April, reported 1,68,912 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the country’s tally to 1,35,27,717, as the death toll rose by 904 to 1,70,179. This is the highest one-day spike reported since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 12,01,009 active cases across the country, while 1,21,56,529 patients have recovered, with 75,086 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.