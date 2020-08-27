India Records Highest Single-Day Rise of 75.7K COVID-19 Cases
The health ministry said that early identification through aggressive testing ensured a high number of recoveries.
With the highest ever spike of 75,760 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 33 lakh mark on Thursday, 27 August.
The COVID-19 case tally in the country now stands at 33,10,235 including 7,25,991 active cases, 25,23,772 cured/discharged/migrated and 60,472 deaths.
The health ministry on Thursday said that early identification through aggressive testing ensured a high number of speedy recoveries and has also kept the case fatality rate low for COVID-19 in India.
Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 24 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 824,000, according to the John Hopkins University.
As of Thursday morning, the total number of cases stood at 24,085,646 and the fatalities rose to 824,368, the University's Centre for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 5,821,195 and 179,708 respectively, according to the CSSE. Brazil stands second with 3,717,156 infections and 117,665 deaths.
In terms of cases, India ranks third, and is followed by Russia (968,297), South Africa (615,701), Peru (607,382), Mexico (573,888), Colombia (562,113), Spain (419,849), Chile (402,365), Argentina (370,188), Iran (365,606), the UK (330,934), Saudi Arabia (310,836), Bangladesh (302,147), Pakistan (294,193), France (291,374), Italy (262,540), Turkey (262,507), Germany (239,010), Iraq (215,784), Philippines (202,361), Indonesia (160,165), Canada (128,380), Qatar (117,742), Ukraine (112,650), Bolivia (110,999), Ecuador (110,549), Israel (108,403) and Kazakhstan (105,075), the CSSE figures showed.
The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (62,076), India (59,449), UK (41,552), Italy (35,458), France (30,549), Spain (28,971), Peru (28,001), Iran (21,020), Colombia (17,889), Russia (16,638), South Africa (13,502) and Chile (10,916).
(With inputs from IANS.)
