India Records Highest Single-Day Rise of 75.7K COVID-19 Cases

With the highest ever spike of 75,760 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 33 lakh mark on Thursday, 27 August.

The COVID-19 case tally in the country now stands at 33,10,235 including 7,25,991 active cases, 25,23,772 cured/discharged/migrated and 60,472 deaths.

The health ministry on Thursday said that early identification through aggressive testing ensured a high number of speedy recoveries and has also kept the case fatality rate low for COVID-19 in India.