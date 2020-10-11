India’s COVID-19 Tally Hits 70 Lakh, Over 60 Lakh Have Recovered

Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported the most number of cases, as per the data. They also contribute to 61 percent of the active cases and more than 54.3 percent of the total recoveries, data from the Health Ministry stated.

In May, Kerala had announced that it had flattened the COVID-19 curve but over 10,000 cases have been reported everyday since October. The state has clocked in about 11,755 cases in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, the worst-affected state, reported 11,416 new cases, taking tally to 15,17,434 and more than 40,000 deaths so far. Coronavirus cases have crossed the 7.5 lakh mark in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka has crossed the 7 lakh limit. Delhi reported 2,866 new cases on Saturday.



India remains the second worst affected nation after the United States, where the coronavirus tally is about 76 lakh, with more than 2 lakh deaths. The United States hit a two-month high on Friday with over 58,000 infections.

The total global confirmed coronavirus cases are 36,754,395 and deaths are at 1,064,838, according to the WHO.