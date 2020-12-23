Spike of Nearly 24k COVID Cases in India, Death Toll at 1.46 Lakh

India on Wednesday, 23 December, reported 23,950 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,00,99,066. The death toll increased by 333 to 1,46,444.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 2,89,240 active cases across the country, while 96,63,382 patients have been discharged so far. A total of 26,895 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours.