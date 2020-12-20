India Records Spike of Over 26k COVID Cases, Death Toll at 1.45 L
India on Sunday, 20 December, reported 26,624 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,00,31,223. The death toll increased by 341 to 1,45,477.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,05,344 active cases across the country, while 95,80,402 patients have been discharged so far. A total of 29,690 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research on Sunday said that a total of 16,11,98,195 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 19 December and that of these, 11,07,681 samples were tested on Saturday.
The number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh.
