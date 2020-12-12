With Over 30k Fresh COVID Cases, India’s Tally Crosses 98 Lakh
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,59,819 active cases across the country.
India on Saturday, 12 December, reported 30,005 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 98,26,775. The death toll increased by 442 to 1,42,628.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,59,819 active cases across the country, while 93,24,328 patients have been discharged so far. A total of 33,494 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 15,26,97,399 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 11 December. Of these, 10,65,176 samples were tested yesterday.
The number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to 3.59 lakh now.
