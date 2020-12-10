With Spike of 31k New COVID-19 Cases, India’s Tally Nears 98 Lakh

India on Thursday, 10 December, reported 31,522 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 97,67,372. The death toll increased by 412 to 1,41,772.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,72,293 active cases across the country, while 92,53,306 patients have been discharged so far. A total of 37,725 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours.

The number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to 3.72 lakh now.