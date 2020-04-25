COVID-19: With 61 New Cases, Andhra Pradesh Tally Crosses 1,000

Coronavirus cases crossed the 1000-mark in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, 25 April, reaching 1,016 as 61 more tested positive in the last 24 hours.

Two more deaths were reported, taking the toll to 31 in the state. The latest COVID-19 bulletin said 26 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery. After Kurnool and Guntur districts, Krishna is now fast becoming the pandemic's hotbed in the state as 25 fresh cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

There was no let up in the disease's spread in Kurnool either, as 14 more cases were added, taking the total to 275.

Significantly, the north coastal district of Srikakulam also joined the list on Saturday, confirming three cases after remaining clean all these days. The three cases are reportedly related to Tablighi Jamaat attendees.

(With inputs from PTI)