Congress Leader Karti Chidambaram Tests Positive For COVID-19
Karti took to Twitter to make the announcement.
Congress leader and MP Karti Chidambaram has tested positive for COVID-19, son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram announced in a tweet.
The news about Karti comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa took to Twitter to announce that they had tested positive for the virus as well.
"I have just tested positive for #Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol", 48-year-old Chidambaram posted on Twitter.
At present, India has logged over 18 lakh cases of COVID-19, and over 38,000 deaths.
Apart from Karti, Shah and Yediyurappa, Maharashtra Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had also tested positive for COVID-19 a couple of days ago.
The virus has also claimed the life of a minister from Uttar Pradesh.
In Madhya Pradesh, nine MLAs tested positive for coronavirus, which led to the state government banning political rallies in the state till 14 August, in order to prevent other politicians from contracting the disease.
