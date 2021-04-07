COVID Impact: Complete Lockdown in Raipur From 9-19 April
The Chhattisgarh government has imposed a strict lockdown in Raipur district from 9 to 19 April in the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, officials told PTI.
Raipur reported a total of 76,427 COVID-19 cases till Tuesday, with the number of active cases at 13,107. The order, issued by Raipur Collector S Bharathi Dasan declared the entire district, including the state capital, as a containment zone. The curfew will be imposed from 6 pm on April 9 to 6 am on 19 April, the report added.
The order, as per PTI, noted that contact tracing, surveillance, home isolation, and other measures to contain the spread of the infection and distribution of medicine will continue.
The Restrictions
The lockdown will impose restrictions on movement of people to contain the spread of infection. The district borders will be completely sealed, as per the notice, shared by PTI. All shops, including liquor stores and commercial establishments, will remain closed.
Only emergency services, hospitals, ATMs and medical stores will be exempted from the lockdown. Telecom and railway offices and airports will be open. People can visit COVID vaccination centres or testing units, and will be exempted from the lockdown.
“Petrol pump operators will provide fuel only to government vehicles on official duty, ATM cash vans, ambulances and private vehicles on a medical emergency, autorickshaws and taxis operated for railway stations, airport and inter-state bus stands, vehicles possessing e-pass, exams aspirants possessing admit cards, mediapersons and newspaper hawkers,” the notice read as per PTI.
Public transport, including taxis and autos will be open, but only commute to hospitals, railways, airports, etc. Milk and newspaper delivery will be permitted between 6 am to 8 am in the mornings and between 5 pm and 6:30 pm in the evenings. Home-delivery of LPG cylinders will also be allowed during the lockdown.
Government offices, including those of central government, state government, semi-government, as well as private offices and banks will remain closed.
Religious, cultural and tourism hubs will be shut and there will be a complete ban on public meetings, religious and social gatherings and political programmes.
Industrial and construction units can operate, provided they accommodate workers and provide necessary facilities.
