Going Abroad for Study, Work? Here’s When You Can Get 2nd Dose

The Union Health Ministry on Monday, 7 June, wrote to States and Union Territories (UTs) , asking them to permit administration of second dose of Covishield to persons seeking to undertake international travel for educational purposes, employment opportunities or travel as part of India's contingent for Tokyo Olympic games.

The Centre had recently changed the dosing interval to 12-16 weeks for Covishield, as against the previous protocol of 8-12 weeks – a decision which has been perceived by many as a result of the acute shortage of vaccines across the country. This decision left thousands of students and employees flying abroad in a fix.

What does this new rule mean? What about those who have taken Covaxin? Here’s all you need to know.