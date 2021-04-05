Centre Asks Delhi Govt to Issue Notice to CVCs Over Irregularities

The Centre on Monday, 5 April, wrote to the Delhi government, asking it to issue a show cause notice to a private COVID vaccination centre, asking for an explanation about irregularities in the identification of COVID vaccine beneficiaries below the age of 45 years.

The Union Health Ministry wrote a letter to the Principal Secretary (Health) about serious lapses by private COVID vaccination centres (CVCs), who are incorrectly registering and vaccinating citizens under the age of 45 years, under the category of Health Care Workers (HCWs) and Front Line Workers (FLWs).

The current provisions based on the recommendations of National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration only allow for the vaccination of citizens above the age of 45 years and HCWs and FLWs above the age of 18 years.