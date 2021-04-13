Cancel Boards: Kejriwal as Delhi Sees 13,500 COVID Cases in 24 Hrs

With Delhi reporting over 13,500 cases in a span of 24 hours, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, 13 April, asked the Centre to cancel board exams for classes 10 and 12. He appealed to the central government to explore alternative methods of assessing students, including online exams.

As per PTI, Kejriwal further warned that carrying out the exams may contribute to a large-scale spread of the virus, with exam centres turning into major COVID hotspots.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams for classes 10 and 12 are slated to begin on 4 May.

Addressing a press conference, the Delhi CM, on Tuesday informed that six lakh children will be writing the CBSE exams and approximately one lakh teachers are to be part of it.