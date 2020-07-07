Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Tests Positive for COVID-19

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus, AFP reported.

Accoeding toi Huffington Post, Bolsonaro said that he has tested positive for the virus but his lungs are ‘clean.’

Bolosonaro has long been in controversy when it came to tackling the virus and has been flouting health guidelines. He had raked up a political stormn in Brazil last month after he had reportedly said that he was sorry for the dead, “but that’s everyone’s destiny.”

Bolsonaro was tested thrice for the virus in March after meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, the results of which were found to be negative.

As of 7 July, Brazil had 1.63 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 with over 65,000 peoplle reported dead due to the virus.