B’luru: COVID-19 Cluster Found in Apartment Complex With 10 Cases

On 15 February, another cluster was found as 104 residents of an apartment complex in Bommanahalli, tested positive, with 96 of them above the age of 60 years. The apartments house 1,052 people.

As reported by TNM, Karnataka reintroduced stricter measures of COVID-19 management on 16 February in the wake of a sudden rise in cases, including these two clusters. The rules also said that if a cluster of five or more people are identified in places such as hostels and educational institutions, those places will be declared ‘contamination zones’ and additional steps, such as retesting after seven days, will be taken.

Along with those rules, it was also mandated that all those arriving in the state from Kerala, including those checking into hotels, resorts, hostels, home stays, and dormitories, will have to compulsorily produce a negative RT-PCR certificate that is not older than 72 hours.

(This story was first published in The News Minute and has been republished with permission.)