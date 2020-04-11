BJP Corporator Detained for Hosting Birthday Party Amid Lockdown
Coronavirus

Eleven persons, including a BJP corporator, were detained at Panvel in Raigad district of Maharashtra after they were found assembled at one place for a birthday celebration despite the ongoing lockdown, police said.

The incident took place on the night of Friday, 10 April. All of them had gathered at the bungalow of Ajay Bahira, the BJP corporator in Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), they said.

“The police received a tip-off that some people have gathered on the terrace of the corporator’s bungalow to celebrate his birthday. A police team rushed to the spot and detained 11 persons, including the corporator, when the celebration was on.”
Ajaykumar Landge, senior inspector of Panvel Police Station
All of them were booked under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and other relevant laws, he added.

