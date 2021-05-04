Bihar Under Lockdown Till 15 May: What’s Allowed? What’s Not?
Which services are allowed to remain open? Here’s what the state government’s order says.
A lockdown will be imposed in Bihar till 15 May, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tweeted on Tuesday, 4 May, adding that the crisis management group has been instructed to come up with detailed guidelines in this regard.
The announcement came hours after the Patna High Court gave the final word asking the state government to declare a lockdown or else the court would have to.
Kumar said in his tweet, “After discussion with the associate ministers and officials yesterday, it was decided to implement the lockdown in Bihar till 15 May. In relation to its detailed guidelines and other activities, today the crisis management group has been instructed to take action.”
Here’s what’s allowed and what’s not.
Which shops are allowed to remain open?
Ration shops, food and groceries, fruit and vegetable stores, and dairy shops are allowed, but fruit and vegetable stores and meat and fish shops can only be open between 6:00 am and 11:00 am, reports Mint.
Which services can continue to run?
- Hospitals, dispensaries, chemists, medical equipment shops, clinics, labs, and other medical and health services are allowed.
- District administration, civil defense, sanitation, water supply, police, fire brigade are permitted.
- Banks, insurance offices, and ATMs are allowed.
- Petrol pumps will be open.
- E-commerce, internet and cable services, broadcasting, and print and electronic media may run.
- Construction work is allowed.
- Agricultural activities are permitted.
- Cold storage and warehousing services are allowed.
- Private security services are allowed.
- Judicial work will have to follow the Patna High Court administration’s guidelines, reports Mint.
Can offices and schools/colleges remain functional?
- All state government offices will remain shut, but employees on government duty will be allowed.
- Schools, colleges, and coaching institutes to be closed, no examinations are allowed to be conducted, reports Mint.
What about public transport?
- Public transport can run at 50 percent capacity.
- People using railways, flights, and travelling long distances can use public transport. Travelling to other states is allowed. Private vehicles picking up passengers from airports and railway stations are allowed, reports Mint.
- Transportation is allowed for medical personnel.
- Goods carrying vehicles are allowed.
- Unnecessary movement in public spaces and on roads is not permitted.
What are the restrictions on restaurants?
Dine-in services are not permitted. Restaurants and eateries are allowed to run takeaway services, according to Mint.
What about recreational activities and events?
- Cinema theatres, malls, clubs, stadiums, pools, gyms, parks, will remain shut.
- No government or private functions are permitted.
- Weddings can have a maximum of 50 attendees, with no DJ or barat processions. The nearest police station should be informed of the wedding at least three days prior to the event.
