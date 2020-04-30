Rajasthan’s Bhilwara was one of the 20 coronavirus hotspots identified by the Union Health Ministry. Thanks to the determined efforts of the local authorities, the district that was the worst hit in Rajasthan, is now (almost) COVID-19 free.Healthcare staff, sanitation workers and the police are the frontline heroes in the fight against coronavirus, risking their lives to keep us safe. So, when the residents of Bhilwara got an opportunity to thank their heroes, they didn’t let go of it. Watch this video where the locals clap for the policemen, shower them with rose petals and cheer for them from balconies. That’s exactly the kind of adulation these khakhi warriors deserve. Agree?DM Behind Bhilwara’s Effective Fight Against Corona Explains PlanTwitter too is flooded with praise for the local authorities of Bhilwara and how the district set an example for others on how to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)