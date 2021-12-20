Bharat Biotech Seeks DCGI Nod for Clinical Trials of Intranasal COVID-19 Booster

The vaccine can be administered to Covaxin-vaccinated persons as well as those who have been inoculated by Serum Institute of India-manufactured Covishield, sources told news agency ANI.

An intranasal vaccine is easier to administer in mass vaccination campaigns, the sources noted.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, earlier in December, had informed the Lok Sabha that the government was considering the need for a booster dose.