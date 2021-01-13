As Bharat Biotech Sends Out Covaxin, First Batch Arrives in Delhi

The first consignment of Covaxin, the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Hyderabad- based Bharat Biotech, was sent out on Wednesday, 13 January, morning, ANI reported. Air India transported the first batch which arrived at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

ANI reported that three boxes of Covaxin were then taken from Delhi to Haryana’s to Kurukshetra.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, sources said that the flight AI 559, carrying three boxes weighing 80.5 kg, took off at 6:40 am from Hyderabad.