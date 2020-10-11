Ambulance Driver Ferrying COVID Patients Since March Dies of Virus

“We were always worried about him. But he never bothered about COVID, he just wanted to do his job well,” Aadil, the younger of Khan’s sons told The Indian Express.

Khan worked for the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal, a non-government organisation, and provided ambulance services to patients of COVID in Delhi-NCR, NDTV reported. The NGO provides funeral services for those who succumb to the virus.

Despite earning only Rs 16,000 a month, his colleagues said that Khan would often help with money for the last rites if a family was in need, or help with the rituals if a deceased’s family could not.

Jitender Singh Shunty, the founder of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal, told The Indian Express: “On 30 September, a hospital refused to release a person’s body because his family couldn’t foot the bill… Khan chipped in. He was a man who genuinely cared for others.”

His colleague, Anand Kumar, remembers him as a friendly, helpful person who treated him like a brother and guided him.