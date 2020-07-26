After USFDA Action, COVID Kit Import Licence of 3 Firms Cancelled

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), under the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), has cancelled the rapid diagnostic kit import licence of three firms and suspended that of 16 others after USFDA removed them from their list, reported PTI.

The three firms whose licences have been cancelled include: Cadilla Healthcare, MDAAC Internaltional and NW Overseas. While 16 companies, whose licences have been suspended include: Transasia Bio-Medicals, Cosmic Scientific, Inbios India among others.

These companies were reportedly issued a showcause notice on 17 July and were asked to furnish a response by 20 July failing which it would be presumed that the companies have nothing to say.