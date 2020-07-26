After USFDA Action, COVID Kit Import Licence of 3 Firms Cancelled
The rapid diagnostic kit import licences of 16 companies have been cancelled after USFDA removed them from the list.
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), under the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), has cancelled the rapid diagnostic kit import licence of three firms and suspended that of 16 others after USFDA removed them from their list, reported PTI.
The three firms whose licences have been cancelled include: Cadilla Healthcare, MDAAC Internaltional and NW Overseas. While 16 companies, whose licences have been suspended include: Transasia Bio-Medicals, Cosmic Scientific, Inbios India among others.
These companies were reportedly issued a showcause notice on 17 July and were asked to furnish a response by 20 July failing which it would be presumed that the companies have nothing to say.
According to PTI, the DCGI order issued to the companies, whose licence has been suspended, stated that their response, with respect to the removal of their kit by USFDA, was not found satisfactory. But in public interest, their import licence for the mentioned product, was suspended until further orders.
The order sent to three companies stated that as “you intend to surrender your licence” the licence stands cancelled with immediate effect.
