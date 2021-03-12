As Covaxin Taken Off Clinical Trial Mode, Consent Forms Scrapped

After the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) amended the licensure of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin from clinical trial mode emergency use authorisation based on the recommendation of its Subject Expert Committee, the Centre has ceased the mandatory conditionalities of taking consent and follow-up of AEFI (adverse event following immunisation) post the first and second dose administration of the vaccine among its beneficiaries.

The National Health Mission (NHM) has apprised all the states and Union Territories (UTs) about the development in the status of Covaxin and the termination of prior conditions in accordance with its authorisation.