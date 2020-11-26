Actively Considering Night Curfew, Delhi Govt Tells HC

The response comes after a division bench of the Delhi High Court presided by Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad enquired from the government whether it was planning to impose night curfews or weekend curfews like certain other cities had done due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The submissions came in while the court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Rakesh Malhotra seeking increasing the COVID-19 testing numbers in the national capital and faster results.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases has mostly remained over 6,000 in Delhi over the last week. According the Delhi health department’s bulletin, on Wednesday, 25 November, the city had 38,287 active Covid-19 cases.

While the hearing in the matter was underway, the court also asked petitioner Rakesh Malhotra to call up the COVID helpline number (1031) to check whether it's working properly or not. After some time, Malhotra said that the helpline is working fine, reported IANS.