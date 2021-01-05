58 People Test Positive for New COVID Strain: Union Health Min

The total number of cases infected with the new strain of the novel coronavirus, first reported in the United Kingdom, now stands at 58, informed the Union Health Ministry, on Tuesday, 5 January.

According to a table circulated by the Health Ministry, 11 of these cases tested positive at the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB), New Delhi; 8 at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi; 25 at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune; 10 at the NIMHANS, Bengaluru; and 3 at the CCMB, Hyderabad.