At Least 7 Killed, 3 Bodies Recovered After Massive Landslide Hits Pithoragarh

"The disaster occurred in Jamri and Tarkot hamlets in Jumma village when heavy rains led to debris and muck hitting the houses. So far, three bodies have been recovered and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team is searching for the other missing persons of the village," said Ashish Chauhan, Pithoragarh’s District magistrate, to Hindustan Times.

Jumma village is about 125km from the Pithoragarh district headquarters.

“Instructions have been given to the district magistrate to intensify the rescue mission. I pray to God for the safety of the people trapped there," said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a tweet earlier in the day.

Teams of the SDRF and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) have been sent to Jumma village, reported news agency ANI. Relief materials have also been sent to the affected area.