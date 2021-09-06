Watch: Landslide in Shimla District Blocks Key Highway, No Loss of Life Reported

A landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district has left National Highway-5 blocked. The highway connects Punjab's Firozpur with Shipki La on the India-China border.

The landslide took place near Shimla's Jeori area and restoration work is underway, news agency ANI reported.

No loss of life or property has been reported in the landslide, the state emergency operation centre said, according to ANI.