Summer scorched by Heatwaves to be Followed by Weak & Slightly Delayed Monsoon

The onset of the monsoon over Kerala was predicted to unfold on 26 May, with a model error of +/- three days. However, there was no sign of the seasonal weather system approaching the coast as of Thursday, say experts.

After a scorching summer marked by never seen before heatwaves and deficit rainfall, reports of an early onset of the southwest monsoon had come as relief to the southern state. Experts had hoped that an early onset would likely rectify what global warming has unleashed in the recent years - that is delayed monsoons.

The Quint spoke to experts to understand what repercussion this delay could possibly have on weather patterns.