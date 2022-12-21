Global Warming: Climate Changa Si! Is It Though? Santa-Banta Discuss 2°C Rise
The funny & witty Santa-Banta try to make sense of the changing climate & what it means for them, the world & us.
While a two of many things might not mean much, when it comes to the rise in global temperature it can change our planet and our reality as we know it.
But What Does a 2 Degrees Celsius Rise in Global Temperature Mean?
One of the objectives of the landmark Paris Agreement struck in 2015 was to limit the rise in average global temperatures to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels, aiming to plateau it at 1.5° C.
However, a nearly three-year-old report released by UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change shed light on the near inevitability of surpassing a temperature increase of 1.5° C.
As per the 2018 report, if emissions continue on their present trajectory, average global temperatures will likely reach 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels between years 2030 and 2052.
So, if global heating was to touch a high of 2°C, what would happen? And is it significantly worse that limiting heating to a peak of 1.5°C? The answer is a resounding yes.
A report by The Conversation states, "Even at 1.5°C of global heating, tough times are in store for the living planet. But the space between 1.5°C and 2°C of heating is a crucial battleground, within which risks to humanity and ecosystems amplify rapidly."
Even though the earth has heated by 1.1 degrees Celsius since 1850-1879, an increase of 0.2 degrees happened between years 2011 and 2015. The last four years were the warmest in the global temperature record, The Conversation reported.
Despite this knowledge, and the added impact this adversity can have on areas such as poverty, displacement and health, many nations are still further away from limiting global heating to 2 degrees Celsius, much less 1.5 degrees Celsius.
(With inputs from The Conversation)
Topics: Climate Change Global Warming Heatwave
