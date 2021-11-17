Delhi Air Pollution: Schools, Colleges Shut; Offices Advised WFH for 50% Staff

All schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Delhi-NCR have been instructed to remain shut till further notice amid the threat of poor air quality surrounding the region.

Other directives issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday night include work from home for 50 percent staff for both government and private offices, shutting down six of the 11 thermal power plants within 300 km radius of Delhi and a ban on construction activity till 21 November with exemptions.