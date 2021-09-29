China's Power Crunch Explained: Coal Supply, Climate Goals & Global Impact

There are numerous inter-related reasons that have caused China's power crunch problem.

The Gap in Supply & Demand of Coal

China is heavily dependent on coal burning for power production, with more than 70 percent of its electricity generation being reliant on coal, according to a Bloomberg report.

The problem is that because China is re-opening after spending months in lockdown, the demand for electricity has risen, which means the demand for coal has risen. Higher demands have led to a surge in coal prices.

But the Chinese government keeps electricity prices low, especially in residential areas, according to New York Times. Because electricity demand has risen but the prices haven't, power plants are operating below full capacity and unwilling to lose money by increasing electricity generation, according to Lin Boqiang, dean of Xiamen University, who is also the dean of the China Institute for Energy Policy Studies.

Meeting the Climate Change Target

Then there is the climate change factor. President Xi Jinping has set a target of China being completely carbon-neutral by the year 2060.