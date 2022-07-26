Lakhimpur Case: Allahabad HC To Deliver Verdict on Ashish Mishra's Bail Today
The minister's son is the main accused in the 2021 Lakhimpur case, in which four farmers were run over by a convoy.
The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday, 26 July, will deliver its verdict on the bail plea of Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra, in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence of October 2021.
A bench of Justice Krishna Pahal reserved its order on 15 July after completing the hearing.
Ashish, whose car was part of the convoy that ran over eight people, including four protesting farmers, in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur last year, is the prime accused in the murder and conspiracy case.
The Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court granted bail to Ashish in February this year. However, the Supreme Court in April cancelled the bail and directed the high court to decide on his bail plea after affording adequate opportunity to the victims' side.
In May, the high court rejected the bail pleas of co-accused Lavkush, Ankit Das, Sumit Jaiswal, and Shishupal.
The Uttar Pradesh Special Investigation Team (SIT), which has been probing the case, said in January that the unrest created at the protest site of the farmers agitating against agricultural laws was a “pre-planned conspiracy,” and not an act of negligence.
The SIT had filed a charge sheet spanning approximately 5,000 pages against the 14 accused in the case.
