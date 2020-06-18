Ever since the lockdown, our lifestyle has become quite sedentary as we’re pretty much confined to our homes. Given that we’re spending most of our time inside, our physical activity has considerably reduced.Work from home is the new normal and that’s how it will be at least for the foreseeable future. However, staying indoors and working from home doesn’t mean that you have to compromise on your fitness. There are different ways you can stay fit and healthy while adapting to this changed lifestyle. Wondering how? Here’s how you can go about it.Workout from HomeGyms are out of bounds as of now and even if they start opening up, exercising at home would be a safer option for some more time. So a good idea would be to create your own ‘workout from home’ from routine and stick to it.There are many home workout tutorial videos available online that you can take inspiration from.Make it a point to take some time out every day and dedicate it to your new fitness routine. Not only will it help you stay healthy and active, but it’s also a good way to beat away lockdown blues.Eat HealthyIt’s absolutely essential, particularly in times like these, to eat a diet that’s rich in fresh fruits and vegetables. It helps in fortifying your immune system. But how do you ensure total safety of the fruits and vegetables you consume? Washing them using a combination of water and vinegar or water and turmeric may not exactly be an effective way of removing germs and pesticides. Using soap or alcohol-based sanitisers is a strict no-no as they might get absorbed in the food item. What do you do then? This is where Marico’s 100 percent natural-origin Veggie Clean has you covered.Veggie Clean is absolutely safe and helps remove 99.9 percent germs and pesticides from fruits and vegetables.It does not have any harmful preservatives and is free of alcohol, chlorine or soap. Using it too is very simple and hassle-free. All you need to do is dilute 1 capful of Veggie Clean in 2 litres of water (about 2 big kitchen bowls). Soak your fruits and vegetables in the solution for 5 minutes. Rub them individually and then rinse them under running water and wipe them clean. That’s it. Your fresh produce is now perfectly safe for consumption by you and your family.To buy the product, click here.Get an Ergonomic ChairLike your office chair, the one at home may not necessarily be an ergonomic one and this can lead to problems such as back pain. Now, given that you will be working from home for a couple of more months, it makes sense to get an ergonomic chair at home. The health benefits of doing this are aplenty.Ergonomic chairs support the right posture and ensure that you’re more comfortable. They reduce the risk of neck problems and back pain and also exert less pressure on your hips.Ergonomic chairs are a lot more user-friendly than the traditional ones you have at home and play a key role in your overall fitness. While having the right chair is important, avoid sitting continuously for long stretches of time. Keep taking breaks at regular intervals.Beat StressStress can come in the way of you living a healthy life and even derail your concentration at work. An effective way of beating stress would be to regularly practise yoga and meditation. This will improve your mood, keep anxiety levels in check and help you focus better even as you work from home.If activities such as watching news or excessive use of social media are proving to be triggers for stress, it’s essential that you curb them.Getting good sleep on a daily basis is also a good way of managing stress. Besides, it keeps you fresh all day long even as you juggle between different client calls.Don’t let fitness take a backseat just because your’re staying indoors. Follow these steps and you’re sorted. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.