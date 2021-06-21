Why Domex Is Mumbai’s Perfect Ally In The Fight Against COVID
When the city needed it the most, Domex stepped up.
When you take into consideration the population of Mumbai (above 20.6 million), it's quite impressive to see the resilient city slowly getting back on its feet following the events of the last 18 months. The second wave of the pandemic brought life to a standstill, but thanks to the collective efforts of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), its allies, and the spirit of the people of Mumbai, we are now witnessing the story of how a mega-city fights back.
In this fightback against COVID19, one of MCGM's key partners is Domex, a name we're all familiar with. The brand has donated around 50,000 litres of Disinfectant Floor Cleaner so that on-ground disinfection teams can provide the best service to the public. The brand also carried out disinfection in specific wards covering areas like Dharavi, Mahim, Kurla and Sakinaka through a team of disinfection specialists for five days.
What makes Domex Disinfectant Floor Cleaner the perfect hygiene solution in these current times is that it comes with >0.5% sodium hypochlorite, a crucial component which has been recommended by leading health organizations for disinfection of surfaces. Domex Disinfectant Floor Cleaner has now been proven to destroy the coronavirus from surfaces in just 10 seconds This makes it ideal for disinfecting both public and private spaces.
Earlier this year, around February, Mumbaikars were trying to get back on their feet. After almost 10 months of being shut down, finally the Mumbai Locals had started operating again. Even then, Domex supported the Mumbai Locals and launched a month-long on-ground disinfection campaign to sanitize the five most populous train stations in Mumbai - CST, Dadar, Thane, Andheri and Borivali. This involved a team of six cleaning specialists who would disinfect two stations every week using the Domex Disinfectant Floor Cleaner.
On Domex providing key support to the efforts of MCGM, Kiran S. Dighavkar, Assistant Commissioner, MCGM, G/North Ward says—
“The fight against COVID is not yet over and it is important for us to continue taking precautions like wearing masks, maintaining social distance and maintaining good hygiene. MCGM has been working round the clock and we are geared up to face the upcoming challenges. At this time, support from Domex, with whom we have worked in the past as well, has helped ensure proper disinfection. The donation of disinfectant floor cleaner will help us in maintaining the required hygiene standards in our wards.”
One might be tempted to ask - why Domex? Well, because the brand has already proven how trustworthy and dependable it is when it comes to providing hygiene solutions at scale. In 2020, Domex supported the fight against coronavirus by donating Rs 90 lakhs worth of disinfecting products to different hospitals and organizations that had a specific need for sodium hypochlorite-based products. Domex partnered with MCGM to ensure it could help sanitize many areas of Mumbai during the peak of the pandemic. Having proven its mettle in providing these services to the city of Mumbai, it is clear that Domex is clearly a superior disinfection solution that has earned the trust of the city officials and the people of Mumbai.
