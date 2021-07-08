What's this Viral #BatBalance Challenge that's got Indian Cricketers Hooked?
Even Anushka accepted the challenge and posted an 'ekdum takatak' response
Recently, global sports icon Virat Kohli joined the homegrown short video platform MX TakaTak, an app not just popular for short entertaining videos, but also for the fun challenges people can be part of, along with their celebrity idols.
Being the trendsetter he is, Virat posted a video of himself balancing a cricket bat on two fingers.
The best way to understand this simple but skilful challenge would be to watch the Indian skipper demonstrate it. You can watch Virat Kohli’s #BatBalance video here.
Showing the world his skills with the bat, even off the field - Virat has now challenged his fans/cricket enthusiasts to the task. And as MX TakaTak has a vibrant and enthusiastic community of users, the responses to Kohli's #BatBalance challenge are pouring in.
One such person who responded to his challenge was none other than acclaimed Bollywood actor and Virat Kohli’s wife, Anushka Sharma.
She posted a video of herself doing the same #BatBalance challenge. The superstar is seen expertly balancing the bat as she tells Virat, “I got it… Look at that, Virat! Balancing it, ekdum TakaTak.”
Not just Anushka, but even cricketers like Suresh Raina and Yuzvendra Chahal accepted the #BatBalance challenge.
You can watch Raina's response here, and Chahal’s #BatBalance video here. Who do you think did it better?
What makes this challenge really fun is it's a very easy way to experience a fun community experience right from your home. Using your creativity, you get to connect with millions of people from all across the country.
Think you've got it in you to accept the #BatBalance challenge?
