Wanna Win A Brand-New Swift & Other Amazing Prizes? #ArenaReelStar Shows You How
MS Arena has just announced #ArenaReelStar, a unique reel contest where you stand to win big!
Some are brilliant, some impressive, some others are aww-inducing, while some just make you roll your eyes with cringe. Yes, we’re talking about Instagram and Facebook Reels. You can’t deny that no matter what your taste is, the algorithm that powers these platforms manages to show you reels that you simply can’t get enough of. And if you’re considering making a reel of your own, this is the best time to do it.
Why, you ask?
*drum roll*
Because MS Arena has just announced #ArenaReelStar, a unique social media reel contest where you stand to win a brand-new Swift and other amazing prizes.
Here’s what Maruti Suzuki’s Sr. Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Mr. Shashank Srivastava has to say about the context -
With the growing presence of digital media platforms, we at Maruti Suzuki acknowledge the limitless potential it has for our tech savvy customers to show their creativity. This innovative digital property will inspire people to create unique content with Maruti Suzuki Arena cars, giving them a chance to highlight their connect with our stylish, dynamic and youthful cars.
Steps to participate:
Choose any Maruti Suzuki Arena car
Follow Safety Standards and norms of driving
Create an entertaining reel
Follow and tag Maruti Suzuki Arena’s official Instagram (@msarenaofficial) and/or Facebook (@MSArenaOfficial) page in the caption, and use the tag #ArenaReelStar and submit it before 13th June, 2022
So what are you waiting for? Get you reeling shoes on and get going. You could very well be the #ArenaReelStar MS Arena has been searching for!
