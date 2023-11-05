Royal Challenge Celebrates ‘Naya Sher’ Kohli With 3D Anamorphic B'day Tribute

In a dazzling display of artistry, innovation, and cricketing passion, Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water has unveiled India's most extensive freestanding 3D Anamorphic Hoardings in Carter Road Mumbai & VR mall Hyderabad. This magnificent tribute to Indian cricket's remarkable journey is not to be missed as the country delves into an unparalleled celebration of the sport.



The cricketing season has a tight grip on fans across the nation, and it's time to "#CHOOSEBOLD" as Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water invites everyone to experience a world of cricketing brilliance like never before. These massive 3D displays are set to captivate onlookers, celebrating the incredible performance of the Indian cricket team and their captain, Virat Kohli.