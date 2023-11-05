Royal Challenge Celebrates ‘Naya Sher’ Kohli With 3D Anamorphic B'day Tribute

In a dazzling display of artistry, innovation, and cricketing passion, Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water has unveiled India's most extensive freestanding 3D Anamorphic Hoardings in Carter Road Mumbai & VR mall Hyderabad. This magnificent tribute to Indian cricket's remarkable journey is not to be missed as the country delves into an unparalleled celebration of the sport.
The cricketing season has a tight grip on fans across the nation, and it's time to "#CHOOSEBOLD" as Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water invites everyone to experience a world of cricketing brilliance like never before. These massive 3D displays are set to captivate onlookers, celebrating the incredible performance of the Indian cricket team and their captain, Virat Kohli.
The ‘Naya Sher’ Birthday Tribute
Coinciding with Virat Kohli's 35th birthday, Royal Challenge has dedicated space to artists, unveiling breathtaking graffiti displays featuring the cricketing legend in his formidable Naya Sher avatar. These vibrant street art installations are set to light up the cities of Thane, Nagpur, Nasik, Secunderabad, and Warangal, honoring Kohli's bold and fearless approach to the game.
Ruchira Jaitly, Chief Marketing Officer of Diageo India, expressed her excitement about this innovative fusion of art and cricket.
We are immensely excited to showcase the fusion of innovation and artistry through an anamorphic display and graffiti art featuring Virat Kohli, an exceptional cricketer known for his bold choices. Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water believes in truly choosing bold, and this installation is a testament to it!Ruchira Jaitly, Chief Marketing Officer of Diageo India
The remarkable anamorphic display, crafted by Swordfish Events & Entertainment, is a testament to pushing the boundaries of technology and artistic expression. These towering installations, standing at 30 feet tall and 75 feet in length, now hold the title of being the largest freestanding anamorphic installations in India.
A Cricketing and Artistic Celebration
Varun Koorichh, Vice President Marketing at Diageo India, emphasized the alignment of this monumental project with the cricket season, offering fans a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the magic of the game. This artistic endeavor brilliantly combines cricket and art, creating a vivid and energetic atmosphere that resonates with cricket enthusiasts.
Roshan Netalkar, Managing Director of Swordfish Events & Entertainment, shared insights into their approach to storytelling through immersive technology.
At Swordfish, we always believe in the usage of immersive technology for storytelling. The opportunity presented itself with an iconic brand like Royal Challenge and its brand Ambassador Virat Kohli as a part of the World Cup campaign with the largest free-standing anamorphic installation in the country so far.Roshan Netalkar, Managing Director of Swordfish Events & Entertainment
Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water, through this grand gesture, stands as a symbol of unwavering support for the Indian cricket team, conveying their steadfast belief in the team's triumph. As cricket enthusiasts across the nation come together to soak in the magic of the sport, this remarkable tribute to Virat Kohli and the Naya Sher persona ignites the spirit of cricket and celebrates the nation's love for the game.
In a unique fusion of cricket, art, and innovation, Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water's larger-than-life 3D Anamorphic Hoardings and graffiti installations invite everyone to be part of this exhilarating cricket celebration. As the streets of India light up with the magnificence of this cricketing artistry, it's a testament to the unwavering spirit of cricket that unites the nation.
