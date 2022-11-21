Viral: Rock Salt Seller On A Horse Cart Uses Paytm QR For Payments

The image of the rock salt seller reflects the very foundation of Paytm that is to drive financial inclusion and bring half a billion Indians in the mainstream economy. In a letter to the shareholders with the operating metrics for October 2022, Mr Sharma highlighted that Paytm has embedded solutions to the last mile “digitising money and enabling small aspirational merchants, artisans, and solution providers to tap into the world of infinite possibilities”.

Pioneering the payments revolution in the country, Paytm has been proving easy to adapt and convenient payment solutions to its merchant partners. The fintech giant is supporting merchants with numerous options to receive quick payments, innovative technology to keep track of daily transactions and also financial services like merchant loans.

The company’s merchant base expanded to almost 29.5 million in Q2FY23. Paytm continues to be a market leader in offline payments with merchants paying subscription (for payment devices) exceeding 5.1 million. With a net payments margin of ₹443 Cr, increasing 15% QoQ (up 428% YoY), Paytm continues to see d platform expansion, growth in subscription (and MDR) revenues from offline merchants, led by ramp-up of devices business and higher GMV from online merchants in its payment gateway business.