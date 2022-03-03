Treat Yourself To A Vanilla Fruit Custard
Self-care is not an after-thought. After a long day, steal some precious "me" time by indulging into something sweet
Life is all about stealing and celebrating the little moments of joy. Amid the constant work pressures, endless deadlines and social commitments, we often forget to spare a few minutes with ourselves. Self-care becomes an afterthought and we start functioning in a robotic routine. But it is important that we take some time off for ourselves as well and that we celebrate the little achievements.
After a long day at work if you have finished all your chores that were part of your to-do list, then you deserve to treat yourself to something sweet. What better than a vanilla fruit custard? It may sound like an elaborate process and you may be inclined to skip cooking altogether. But it isn't quite as tedious a process as it sounds.
All you need to get going is milk, sugar, fresh fruits and Weikfield’s custard powder. Watch this video and get started.
