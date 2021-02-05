The ACCA Edge: Upskill your accounting career with VG Learning

As the world transitions to deal with the long-term impact of COVID-19, it is important for professionals across industries to innovate on their skill sets, knowledge, and training to stay relevant. As per a recent survey conducted by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), upskilling through strategic professional learning is essential to survive and succeed in a post-pandemic world.

For accounting professionals and students especially, simply being a chartered accountant (CA) is no longer a future-proof career option. To stay updated with industry trends and global requirements, upskilling with an ACCA-certified course allows one to expand their careers and transition into “global” CAs with far more potential to grow and flourish. ACCA presently boasts of over 228000 members, as well as half a million enrolled students—making it the largest body of its kind for accounting professionals.

VG Learning Destination – founded by renowned CA Vinod Gupta in 1991 – offers certified ACCA courses online, in partnership with Grant Thornton India LLP. The Gold Approved ACCA learning partner provides online and mobile courses with industry experts along with placement assistance, mock exams, and doubt clearing sessions.

There are several advantages to pursuing the ACCA course program from VG Learning Destination: