Tata Salt Urges You To Join The Fight For Freedom Against COVID-19
Tata Salt’s brand philosophy ‘Desh Ki Sehat, Desh Ka Namak’ brilliantly comes alive in this video.
This time, even as we celebrate our 74th Independence Day, our freedom is once again under threat. However, this threat is of a different kind. Our country, just like the rest of the world, is in the throes of a pandemic. As Indians, it’s time for us to come together for a new freedom movement, one against coronavirus. This message has been beautifully conveyed by Tata Salt in their latest video.
Before we tell you more, watch this emotional and inspiring film here:
The video, featuring Retired LT. Colonel Inderjit S Gill, a 1971 war veteran, calls upon all Indians to join the fight for freedom against the COVID-19 pandemic.
It invokes the spirit of Ram Prasad Bismil’s rousing poem ‘Sarfaroshi ki tamanna’ with some of the lyrics re-worded to accommodate the message being conveyed. You can’t help but feel goosebumps.
India’s fight for independence was a long-fought one with numerous freedom fighters laying down their lives. Ever since, our armed forces have valiantly fought and sacrificed their lives to safeguard the country’s freedom.
Now, with the country in the midst of an unprecedented health crisis, our freedom once again faces a threat.
So it’s our duty to answer the call of our motherland by joining the fight for freedom against COVID-19. And how do you this? By being a responsible citizen and following simple but effective steps such as wearing a mask, washing hands and practising social distancing. This way, you’re not only keep yourself and those around you safe, but also ensuring that the efforts of frontline warriors don’t go waste.
There’s a particularly powerful moment in the video where you see the war veteran wearing a mask, testimony to the fact that even today he’s ready to do what it takes to protect the country’s freedom.
Tata Salt’s brand philosophy ‘Desh Ki Sehat, Desh Ka Namak’ brilliantly comes alive in this video.
They have always been committed to creating a healthy India and this video reinforces exactly that.
So this Independence Day, join the new freedom movement #NamakKeWaastey.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.