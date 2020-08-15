Tata Salt Urges You To Join The Fight For Freedom Against COVID-19

This time, even as we celebrate our 74th Independence Day, our freedom is once again under threat. However, this threat is of a different kind. Our country, just like the rest of the world, is in the throes of a pandemic. As Indians, it’s time for us to come together for a new freedom movement, one against coronavirus. This message has been beautifully conveyed by Tata Salt in their latest video.

Before we tell you more, watch this emotional and inspiring film here: