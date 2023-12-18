Bootstrapped Svastika Puts Big Numbers Ahead of Rumored Shark Tank S3 Pitch

As the anticipation builds for the upcoming season of Shark Tank India, one startup, Svastika, has been making waves with its impressive growth trajectory. This bootstrapped venture has defied odds, showcasing significant achievements ahead of its rumored pitch in the third season of Shark Tank India .

Svastika's Sky-rocketing Diwali Sales:

During the vibrant festivities of Diwali, the marketing efforts of Svastika have led them to soar to new heights, achieving a remarkable milestone by crossing 5 crore INR in revenue for Nov’23. This accomplishment during the Diwali month sales stands as a testament to the brand’s dedication, innovative offerings, and growing resonance among consumers seeking unique spiritual and decor products.

A Bootstrapped Success Story:

Svastika's journey, marked by resilience and determination, reflects the essence of a bootstrapped startup that has steadily carved its niche in the spiritual products market. The company's ability to thrive without external funding while achieving significant milestones attests to its strategic vision and commitment to excellence.

Notably, they have achieved these milestones solely through their website, svastika.in and are yet to expand to marketplaces or launch their app.

A Word from the Founders:

Ajinkya Mishra and Saiyam Chutani, the visionary minds behind Svastika, share a passion for revolutionizing the spiritual decor niche. Their intention to redefine the market stems from an understanding of the deep-rooted emotionality of devotion among people. They attribute the recent success of their startup to “innovative designs that transcend mere aesthetics, tapping into the spiritual and emotional connections people seek in their surroundings”.

Clearly enough, they seem to know what they are doing.

Ahead of Shark Tank Season 3:

As rumors brew about Svastika's potential pitch on Shark Tank India's third season, the startup's impressive performance during Diwali sales adds an extra layer of excitement. The anticipation surrounding their innovative offerings and unique approach to spiritual products sets the stage for an intriguing pitch on the show.

Svastika's Unique Offerings and Impact:

Beyond the numbers, Svastika's success is rooted in its commitment to offering unique, spiritually resonant products that strike a chord with consumers seeking more than just material possessions. Their products embody deeper meanings, fostering connections and positive energies, a fact evident in their soaring sales figures.

They have recently unveiled a stunning collection of artistic brass idols that have garnered attention for their exquisite craftsmanship. Each piece within this collection boasts intricate designs, reflecting dedicated craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Interesting Times for the Company Ahead:

Svastika's recent feat of surpassing the 5 crore INR mark in a month comes as a remarkable achievement for this bootstrapped startup. As the company gears up for a potential appearance on Shark Tank India, their success story serves as inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs, showcasing the power of innovation, dedication, and a keen understanding of consumer needs in carving a niche in the market. It will be interesting to see what the tycoons on the big show think of the brand’s stellar ascent.