ADVERTISEMENT
Reward Yourself To Something Sweet After A Long Day
Celebrate the little victories of life with this simple chocolate cake
i
We all have those “extra-productive” days at work. Days when we have punched above our weight and accomplished far more than our to-do lists could fit. Days when we feel like we are on top of the world and want to celebrate these little victories. Why not bake a chocolate cake and rejoice!
All you would need is Weikfield cooker cake mix chocolate, Weikfield cocoa, milk, some vegetable oil, and cherries. Watch this video and get started.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×